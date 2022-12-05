18K students recite Gita shlokas in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 4

About 18,000 students recited 18 ‘shlokas’ together from 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita during the Vaishvik Gita Path organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav at Theme Park in Kurukshetra here on Sunday.

Besides, around 75,000 students joined the event online and recited the shlokas.

Addressing the children, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The message of Gita is not limited to Kurukshetra, Gita is universal and the message of Gita shall remain relevant for all times to come. We have to adopt the essence of Gita in our lives besides motivating other people to adopt the universal message. The state government has been making efforts to spread the message of Gita across the world and also to increase the scale of celebrations with the contribution of different social and religious organisations.”

