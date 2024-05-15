19 candidates to fight it out in Karnal constituency; 2,027 booths set up

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 14

As many as 21,04,229 registered voters are in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises 11,96,446 voters in Karnal district and 9,07,783 voters in Panipat district. Out of the total voters, there are 11,07,588 men, 9,96,603 women voters and 38 transgenders. There are 19 candidates in the race for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

As per the data of the Election Commission, there are 15,572 voters of persons with disabilities (PwDs), while 25,848 are in the age group of 85 years or above, 1,205 voters are above the age group of 100 years, 54 overseas voters, 5,473 service voters, and 46,078 are in the age group between 18 and 19 years.

Giving details, Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, said with 2,75,830 voters, Panipat Rural was at the top among the nine Assembly segment, while the Israna Lok Sabha constituency had the lowest 1,82,014 voters.

There were 2,26,283 voters in the Samalkha Assembly constituency, while there were 2,23,911 voters for the Panipat Urban seat, he added.

In Karnal district, there were 2,34,067 voters in the Nilokheri reserved Assembly constituency and 2,17,980 voters in the Indri Assembly constituency. Besides, 2,62,821 voters were in the Karnal Assembly constituency, who would choose from nine candidates who are in the fray for the Karnal Assembly byelections.

There were 2,39,725 voters in the Gharaunda Assembly constituency. Besides, there were 2,41,650 voters in the Assandh Assembly constituency.

A total of 2,027 booths had been set up in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency and heightened security arrangements had been made at all these booths, he added.

“All officers have been instructed to check the arrangements for drinking water, electricity, toilets, shade, cooler, ramp, and other arrangements at the booths and ensure that there is no deficiency and if there is any then it should be rectified,” the DC added.

