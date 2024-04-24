 19 Haryana schools sans students, 811 make do with lone teacher : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • 19 Haryana schools sans students, 811 make do with lone teacher

19 Haryana schools sans students, 811 make do with lone teacher

19 Haryana schools sans students, 811 make do with lone teacher

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 23

As many as 19 government schools in Haryana have zero enrolment, while 3,148 others have a student strength of below 50. Further, of the 14,562 schools in the state, 811 are being run by a single teacher.

Infra facilities pending

Integrated science labs 50.69%

Info & communication tech 17.2%

Skill education labs 13%

Additional classrooms 4.18%

Smart classrooms 1.4%

High vacancy in institutes

KGBV: 45.14% | SCERT: 49.3% | DIET: 59.29%

These facts have come to the fore in the minutes of the Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting for consideration of the Annual Work Plan and Budget for 2024-25 of ‘Samagra Shiksha’ for Haryana.

The Secretary, School Education and Learning, has suggested rationalisation of schools with sufficient number of teachers, especially at the elementary level.

Further, there is pendency in the completion of infrastructure facilities (since inception) in the state i.e. additional classrooms (4.18 per cent), boys’ toilets (0.97 per cent), girls’ toilets (1.71 per cent), integrated science labs (50.69 per cent), information and communication technology (17.2 per cent), smart classrooms (1.4 per cent) and skill education labs (13 per cent), according to the minutes.

Concerning previous non-recurring approvals, for which no action has been taken by Haryana over the years, the PAB has reiterated as per the ‘Samagra Shiksha’ framework, these are committed liabilities that will become the sole responsibility of the state after a point in time i.e. five years after the approval.

On Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), the state has been asked to design measures to fill vacancies, given 45.14 per cent of seats are still vacant. “Out of the six Type I approved KGBVs, two are yet to be made functional. Similarly, of 36 Type IV KGBVs, three are yet to be made functional,” say the minutes of the meeting that took place on February 22. The minutes have been released recently.

The PAB points out a high vacancy in teacher education institutes. The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Gurugram, is facing 49.3 per cent vacancies in academic positions. In the District Institute of Education and Training (DIETs), 59.29 per cent of the posts are vacant.

“Considering the important role of these institutions in empowering teachers, the vacant positions in the SCERT and DIETs may be filled on a priority basis to strengthen these institutions. In addition, the release of funds under the DIETs of excellence scheme will be contingent upon filling of existing vacancies latest by June 30, 2024,” say the minutes.

The state has conducted only 6.66 per cent of Children With Special Needs (CWSN) identification camps at the block level in 2023-24. “The activity plays a pivotal role in the identification of children with special needs. The state is urged to develop a mechanism for the timely conduct of this activity,” say the minutes.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon takes VRS

2
Ludhiana

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

3
Chandigarh

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

4
India

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

5
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

6
Trending

Chinese girl diagnosed with 'love brain' as she bombards her boyfriend with hundreds of calls and messages every day

7
India

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

8
Punjab

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

9
Chandigarh

Mullanpur project: Court orders filing of FIR against builder in cheating case

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax remarks

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks

Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax comments, says his views ‘not always aligned with party’

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

His father refuses to comment

Supreme Court seeks clarification from EC on functioning of EVMs, summons senior poll panel official

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritsar: Wheat crop with more moisture content hindering procurement

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

Minister faces ire at Golden Temple as devotees pose queries over ending drug menace

Weak at roots, century-old tree falls at historic Company Bagh in Amritsar

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2 minor sisters charred to death in Bathinda slum fire

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

Fire Alarm: PGI fails to comply with norms despite reminders

Haryana Police SPO found murdered in Chandigarh's Sector 56 forest

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

Chandigarh: Dadu Majra plant compost to be used in parks, fields

AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

Man arrested in Faridabad for kidnapping bank manager

AFT asks Delhi HC to initiate contempt action against defence ministry for failing to pay enhanced pension to widow of fratricide victim

Delhi court grants time to CM Arvind Kejriwal to file response in case of evading ED summons

Protesting Tamil Nadu farmers climb mobile tower in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

PCC chief Raja Warring visits Hoshiarpur to quell rebel

Punjab Govt reeling under severe monetary crisis, says ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Police raid spa centres after flesh trade complaints, owners booked

Ex-SSP Harvinder Dalli joins BJP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits AAP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

25% of wheat crop sown on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Adopt water-efficient paddy this season: Experts PAU experts

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

Death of man in canal car mishap near Doraha: Kin allege murder, meet SSP, seek thorough investigation

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Rs 132 crore paid to farmers: DC

Man dies, 1 injured as SUV crashes into bike

Earth Day celebrated

Faculty development programme held