19 Haryana schools sans students, 811 make do with lone teacher

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 23

As many as 19 government schools in Haryana have zero enrolment, while 3,148 others have a student strength of below 50. Further, of the 14,562 schools in the state, 811 are being run by a single teacher.

Infra facilities pending Integrated science labs 50.69% Info & communication tech 17.2% Skill education labs 13% Additional classrooms 4.18% Smart classrooms 1.4% High vacancy in institutes KGBV: 45.14% | SCERT: 49.3% | DIET: 59.29%

These facts have come to the fore in the minutes of the Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting for consideration of the Annual Work Plan and Budget for 2024-25 of ‘Samagra Shiksha’ for Haryana.

The Secretary, School Education and Learning, has suggested rationalisation of schools with sufficient number of teachers, especially at the elementary level.

Further, there is pendency in the completion of infrastructure facilities (since inception) in the state i.e. additional classrooms (4.18 per cent), boys’ toilets (0.97 per cent), girls’ toilets (1.71 per cent), integrated science labs (50.69 per cent), information and communication technology (17.2 per cent), smart classrooms (1.4 per cent) and skill education labs (13 per cent), according to the minutes.

Concerning previous non-recurring approvals, for which no action has been taken by Haryana over the years, the PAB has reiterated as per the ‘Samagra Shiksha’ framework, these are committed liabilities that will become the sole responsibility of the state after a point in time i.e. five years after the approval.

On Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), the state has been asked to design measures to fill vacancies, given 45.14 per cent of seats are still vacant. “Out of the six Type I approved KGBVs, two are yet to be made functional. Similarly, of 36 Type IV KGBVs, three are yet to be made functional,” say the minutes of the meeting that took place on February 22. The minutes have been released recently.

The PAB points out a high vacancy in teacher education institutes. The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Gurugram, is facing 49.3 per cent vacancies in academic positions. In the District Institute of Education and Training (DIETs), 59.29 per cent of the posts are vacant.

“Considering the important role of these institutions in empowering teachers, the vacant positions in the SCERT and DIETs may be filled on a priority basis to strengthen these institutions. In addition, the release of funds under the DIETs of excellence scheme will be contingent upon filling of existing vacancies latest by June 30, 2024,” say the minutes.

The state has conducted only 6.66 per cent of Children With Special Needs (CWSN) identification camps at the block level in 2023-24. “The activity plays a pivotal role in the identification of children with special needs. The state is urged to develop a mechanism for the timely conduct of this activity,” say the minutes.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.