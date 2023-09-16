19 IPS, 9 HPS officers shifted

Chandigarh, September 15

The state government today transferred 19 IPS and nine HPS officers with Palwal, Kaithal, and Dabwali getting new SPs. ADGP OP Singh, who is holding the charge of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, State Crime Record Bureau, and Cyber cell, will now also hold the charge of the Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Karnal.

Along with Rohtak Range, ADGP KK Rao will also hold the charge of Police Complex, Sunaria, Rohtak. Dr Rajshree will now be IGP, HPA, Madhuban, and Satheesh Balan, who is Commissioner of Police (CP), Sonepat, will also hold the additional charge of CPT and R, Bhondsi. Sangeeta Kalia will be SP, Lokayukta, and Abhishek Jorwal will now be holding the charge of DCP Headquarters, Faridabad.

Smiti Chaudhary has been transferred as SP, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ambala, and Waseem Akram will now be holding the charge of SP, STF, only.

Besides the charge of SP Hisar, Ganga Ram Punia will also hold the charge of SP/Women Police Training Centre, Hisar, and Commandant, 3rd Battalion, HAP, Hisar.

Dr Anshu Singla is the new Palwal SP. Besides being Nuh SP, Narendra Bijarniya, will also hold the additional charge of Commandant, 2nd Bn, IRB, Bhondsi. Upasana is the new Kaithal SP and Nikita Khattar will now only hold the charge of SP, HSNCB, Panchkula. HPS officer Sumer Singh is the new Dabwali SP.

#Kaithal #Palwal