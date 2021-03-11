19-member panel to monitor 'GatiShakti' plan in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

The Haryana Government today constituted a 19-member Empowered Group of Secretaries to monitor the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).

The chairman of the EGoS will be Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and its scope of work will be to review and monitor the implementation of the State Master Plan and to set out a procedure and a definitive time frame for the synchronisation of various activities for the construction of roads, rail etc along with all utility services in an area-based approach for the development of infrastructure on a pilot basis. The Member Secretary will be Director General or Director, Industries and Commerce.

Meanwhile, the government has notified that the State Logistics Coordination Cell will act as the technical support unit (TSU) for the NMP as a state-level institutional set-up for operationalising the NMP.