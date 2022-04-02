19 POs' properties attached

Karnal, April 1
The Karnal police have attached immoveable assets worth crores of 19 POs.
Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said they were declared POs by courts in different cases between 2002 and 2019.
Giving details, Punia said a factory of Ajit Singh of Model Town had been attached in a case registered against him on March 17, 2016, under the IPC. A land of 315 sq yards of Sahab Singh of Taraori had been attached in a case registered on October 27, 2005. —
