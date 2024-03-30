19th century Rani Chennamma of the South in focus at women’s convention in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 29

A state-level women’s convention was organised in Rohtak on Friday to commemorate the valour of Rani Chennamma of Kittur, who was one of the first women to lead a revolt against British Rule in India. Women from different parts of the state participated in the day-long convention organised by various organisations, trade unions and political parties.

The speakers urged women to speak up against any oppression. Former chief minister’s wife Asha Hooda spoke about the country’s rich legacy. Lamenting that the voices of dissent were being curbed brutally, she exhorted the participants to become harbingers of change.

Anjali Bhardwaj dwelled on the burning issue of electoral bonds and said the issue, involving corruption of the highest order, would have remained hidden under the carpet had the Supreme Court not forced the State Bank of India to divulge details of the beneficiaries.

Kavita Krishnan remarked that the last few years had been the worst for women, with rapists being garlanded and felicitated.

As per the Kittur Declaration, “In every aspect of our lives, our rights have been diluted. The Parliament and judiciary have been weakened, our social fabric destroyed, economy shattered, education and health systems privatised, farmers betrayed and women assaulted, while the state powers have increased and the people silenced.”

It exhorted women across the country to not remain mute spectators of the threats that loomed over our freedom, democracy and Constitution and raise their voice against these vices.

“It is time to rise, resist and reclaim,” the declaration said. The Kittur Declaration was released and its preamble read out. A two minute audio-visual biography of Rani Chennamma was also released online to popularise her story.

