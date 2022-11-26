1L youth provided jobs on merit: CM

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today claimed that his government had effected big changes in the state after assuming power in 2014.

Flays earlier govts These jobs were provided without any recommendation or money, while during the governments of Opposition parties, HSSC and HPSC lists were cleared by their leaders. ML Khattar, CM

“We have provided one lakh jobs with transparency and on merit. These jobs were provided without any recommendation and money, while during the governments of Opposition parties, HSSC and HPSC lists were cleared by their leaders,” he said while chairing a state-level function of the Kala Shikshak Shayak Sangh at Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium in the city.

The programme was organised by the sangh members recruited through the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam in association with the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh.

Exhorting Kala Shikshak Shayaks to prepare themselves for competitions, the CM said it was an era of competition. He also made it clear that they would try not to remove the employees recruited through the Kaushal Vikas Nigam unless they themselves wanted to leave the job.

The CM said they had formed the Kaushal Rojgar Nigam to eradicate corruption and economic exploitation of the candidates. “The formation of the nigam is a step towards abolishing the contractual system. Around 90,000 employees have been recruited so far in different departments through the nigam,” the CM said.

Recruitment letters were issued to 2,075 TGT and PGT teachers through the nigam, while the previous Congress government had left 9,870 JBT teachers in the lurch without making them join the jobs. “Of them, 9,670 JBT teachers have joined so far, while the remaining 200 will get letters in a couple of days,” he said.