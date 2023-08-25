1st arrest in Bajrang Dal member's murder case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 24

The SIT of the Gurugram police last night made the first arrest in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal member Pradeep Kumar Sharma during the Nuh violence at Sohna in the midnight of July 31.

The accused has been identified as Ajahruddin, alias Ajju, a resident of Raipur Colony, Sohna. The police have taken him on a three-day police remand after producing him in a city court today.

Sohna’s AAP leader Javed Ahmed was also booked for allegedly orchestrating Sharma’s murder, but he has not been arrested. A senior police officer said a probe was underway to verify the role of the AAP leader and action would be taken as per the law.

As per the police, on July 31, rioters pelted stones at people in a car near Javed Colony, Sohna. The police reached the spot and rescued the people in the car and admitted them to hospital. Pradeep Kumar Sharma, one of the car occupants, succumbed to his injuries.

Following a complaint received in this regard, an FIR was registered against Javed and others.

