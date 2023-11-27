2,050 kg fake salt seized, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 26

The police have seized around 2,050 kg fake salt packages bearing labels of Tata Salt from a shop in Dabua colony last night. One person has been arrested in this connection.

Spokesperson for the Police Department Sube Singh said a raid was carried out by the Crime branch which led to recovery of the fake Tata salt. He said the accused identified as Praveen, a local resident, was arrested on charges of selling spurious salt. As many as 2,050 packets (one kg each) were recovered from the shop of the accused, who could not produce the documents related to the salt kept in the shop. Investigation revealed that the accused used to procure salt at cheaper rates and sold it in packets with false branding to earn handsome profit in illegal manner.

While Praveen has been remanded to judicial custody, the cops were trying to arrest the person who had been supplying the salt to the accused, said the police official.

