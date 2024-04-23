2,160 liquor bottles on way to dry state seized, 1 arrested in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 22

The CIA-1 unit of the district police has seized 2,160 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from two cars, which was being reportedly smuggled from Gohana to Bihar, which is a dry state. The cost of the illicit liquor and vehicles seized was around Rs 20.43 lakh.

One held in Sirsa with illicit liquor Sirsa: The Anti-Narcotics Cell, Ellenabad, apprehended a person with 304 bottles of illicit liquor in Dhani Rai Sikhan Wali area in Amritsar Khurd. Deputy Inspector Praveen Kumar, incharge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, stated that the apprehended individual had been identified as Surendra Singh, alias Chhinda. OC

The Kharkhoda police have registered a case, arrested a person and begun a probe into the matter.

As per information, the police received a tip-off about liquor smuggling to Bihar through the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

Following the tip-off, the police laid a naka near Thana Kalan Chowk at the bypass flyover on the Sonepat-Jhajjar road and began searching in vehicles.

When the police signalled drivers of the vehicles concerned to stop, one of them tried to reverse the car but the police nabbed him. The driver of the other car stopped but managed to run away.

The arrested accused has been identified as Monu, alias Lavli Singh, of Vikas Colony in Karnal and the other accused has been identified as Vicky of Gohana. During investigation, Monu disclosed that both the liquor-laden vehicles were of Vicky and they had brought the consignment from Gohana.

The police team recovered 924 bottles (77 boxes) from onr car and 1,236 bottles (103 boxes) from the other car.

The police produced the accused in a court on Monday, which sent him in two-day police remand. Investigation is underway.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Sonepat