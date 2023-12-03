2,460 candidates appear for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 2

As many as 2,460 candidates appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for PGT at nine exam centres in Karnal city on Saturday. Of the total 2,637 candidates that had applied for the exam, 177 remained absent.

The test was conducted smoothly and peacefully in Karnal district, with no reports of any untoward incident or malpractice, an official said.

The candidates were required to follow the guidelines fixed by the authorities. ID cards, identity proof and photographs of the candidates were checked at the exam centres. The administration had also made security arrangements as well as deployment of observers, invigilators and duty magistrates-cum-flying squad officers at all the nine centres to ensure fair and transparent conduct of the exam.

