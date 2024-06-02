2.5 lakh persons to be covered under anaemia campaign

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 1

The Health Department is all set to launch a 100-day campaign with the target to reduce anaemia in vulnerable age groups such as children, adolescents and women in the district.

The campaign will be launched this month, around June 10, and the Health Department has set a target to cover a population of about 2.5 lakh during the campaign.

Teams of the Health Department will organise camps at the Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospital, polyclinics, and Anganwadi centres, while field staff will also carry out screening tests at village levels.

A senior health official said the logistics to start the campaign were expected to arrive in the next few days and soon after getting these, the campaign would start.

Nodal officer for the Anaemia programme in Kurukshetra, Dr Manisha Singh said, “Soon, We have six targeted groups 0-5 years, 6-9 years, 10-19 years, women reproductive age, lactating women and pregnant women. About 70 per cent people are generally found to be anaemic during the screening camps in the past.”

“Besides testing for anaemia, we will focus on educating people about the anaemia too. The teams will focus on test, treat, talk and track during the campaign, and for the first time, case studies of severe anaemic people will also be done. During the campaign, 180 persons will be identified (30 each from six targeted groups) and complete tests will be performed to find out the type of anaemia and its reasons. The severe anaemic people will be referred to the district hospital where the physician and pediatrician will treat them,” she added.

The nodal officer said iron tablets were distributed in the schools and similarly syrups were distributed for children and it had also been decided to ensure that the children consumed their tablets and syrups on time.

The normal value of the HB level is considered to be above 11, while the value between 10 and 10.9 comes under mild anaemia, between 7 and 9.9 under moderate and below 7 comes under the severe category.

Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon, Kurukshetra, Dr Sukhbir Singh, said, “The teams of the Health Department are ready for the 100-day campaign. Training sessions have been conducted for Senior Medical Officers and Medical Officers regarding this campaign. Screening camps will be organised and the field staff will also cover the targeted groups, with the aim to reduce anaemia in the district.”

