2.5 years on, Haryana's first international convention centre project fails to take off

Claimed to be the largest in North India

An artistic image of the proposed International Convention Centre in Sector 78 of Faridabad. File photo

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 25

The ambitious project of Haryana’s first International level Convention Centre here is marred by inordinate delay. With the foundation laid two and half years ago, the tender of the Rs 378 crore mega projects is yet to be approved.

Launched in 2019

As the tender documents have already been submitted to the HSVP head office, the delay in the approval has hampered progress of the project. HSVP sources

Tender to be released

With the documents already submitted, it is the head office which is to decide the date of the release of the global e-tender of the project. — Rajiv Sharma, Superintending Engineer, HSVP

“As the tender documents have already been prepared and submitted to the Haryana Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) head office, the delay in the approval has led to a long break in the progress of the project that was launched in 2019,” said sources in the HSVP.

“The work will be taken up as soon as the nod is received from the authorities concerned,” said an official of the HSVP.

It is claimed that technical issues, including the time consumed in the preparation of the design and layout, and addition of the proposal of a five-star hotel in the complex led to the hurdles.

Besides the delay in the design approval has also been associated with the pandemic and lockdown conditions for the past two years, sources said. A delay of a year in the release of the payment to the architectural firm further dragged the work, the sources added.

Spread over 8.2-acre plot in Sector 78 here, its foundation stone was laid on August 28, 2019, by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

To be built by the HSVP, the centre is claimed to be the largest convention centre of North India — bigger and more spacious than the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

With plenary halls to accommodate over 4,000 persons at a time, it is expected to be the leading spot for hosting large roundtable conferences, seminars, corporate meetings, industrial exhibitions and events of national and international level.

The project could be a good source of revenue generation as it could be rented out for such functions, but the delay has extended the deadline, which is three years after the launch of the work.

