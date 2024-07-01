2,500 names added to social security pension list in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 30

As many as 2,500 beneficiaries have been included in the list for social security pension in Karnal, and they would start getting its benefits from July 1. Some of them were given certificates of approval of their pension during the district-level programme at Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium on Sunday. Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan and Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap handed over these certificates under the old age, disability, widow, widowers and unmarried pension scheme.

Kaithal MLA Leela Ram gives a certificate to a beneficiary.

They also distributed benefits of Rs 80,000 each to 26 beneficiaries under the Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikaran Yojana. As many as 86 beneficiaries were provided benefits of Rs 1 lakh each for the purchase of a plot under the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (MMGAY).

Meanwhile, while addressing the gathering, Gharaunda MLA Kalyan appreciated the efforts of the state and the Union governments for uplif ting all sections of society. He said the state government had worked to provide benefits to the residents without visiting the office, without submitting applications and documents.

“Through an online system, the government has ensured that the benefits of all schemes reach the last person standing in the queue,” he said, while speaking as the chief guest of the programme. A state-level programme was organised in Panipat where CM Nayab Singh Saini was the chief guest. Kalyan said that under the three schemes, the benefits had been provided to the beneficiaries without visiting any office. “The trio schemes reflect the vision of our government for ensuring benefits of the schemes directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries,” said Kalyan. Indri MLA Kashyap also highlighted the benefits of these schemes and appreciated the vision of the BJP leadership and Saini.

16 beneficiaries get financial assistance in Kaithal

Kaithal: MLA Leela Ram on Sunday said the state government had been implementing several schemes for the welfare of people, ensuring that the benefits reached everyone. “Both state and Union governments are working with a vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The BJP government has done more in the past 10 years than what the Congress did in the last 60 years,” said the MLA while addressing a district-level programme. He was here to distribute the benefits under the social security pension distribution to new beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana and Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikaran Yojana at Government Girls Senior Secondary School on Sunday.

He handed over the certificates of approval of social security pension to some of the beneficiaries from a total of 2,263. They will get a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 from July 1, said the MLA. He also provided benefits of Rs 80,000 each to 16 beneficiaries under the Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikaran Yojana.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal