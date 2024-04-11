2,600 penalised for using black films in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

In a week-long drive against the use of illegal black film on vehicles, the Haryana Police not only removed the film but also penalised drivers. The campaign, conducted from April 1 to 7 across the state, resulted in challans issued to 2,600 drivers for using illegal window tinting.

Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor urged citizens to report vehicles with black film or motorcycles emitting loud noises by calling the Haryana Police helpline number 112 for immediate action.

Providing details on the campaign, Inspector General of Police (Traffic & Highways) Hardeep Doon said the police teams set up checkpoints across the state to identify and penalise vehicles with illegal window

tinting.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.