Karnal: 2 arrested for murder of ex-sarpanch's uncle

Karnal, October 27
The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Jani village and uncle of a former sarpanch. Two illegal weapons and four cartridges were seized from them, said Mohan Lal, in-charge (CIA-II).
The accused have been identified as Bhupinder of Jani village and Himanshu of Rahra village.
