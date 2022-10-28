Karnal: 2 arrested for murder of ex-sarpanch's uncle

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 27

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Jani village and uncle of a former sarpanch. Two illegal weapons and four cartridges were seized from them, said Mohan Lal, in-charge (CIA-II).

The accused have been identified as Bhupinder of Jani village and Himanshu of Rahra village.

#karnal