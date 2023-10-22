2 arrested for murder of Faridabad woman

Gurugram, October 21

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old woman in Sector 62 of Faridabad on Wednesday. A relative of the daughter of the deceased has reportedly confessed to the crime. He murdered the woman to avenge the death of his mother, he claimed.

The woman was found killed in the Housing Board Colony at Sector 62 in Faridabad on Wednesday. The body bore 30 marks of stabbing. An FIR was registered against two suspects at the Adarsh Nagar police station on the complaint of deceased’s daughter Shivani.

A team of the crime branch arrested Gaurav of Sunped from Tigaon and his accomplice Akash from Kaili Chowk yesterday.

“Gaurav said his father was in relationship with the deceased for the past one year. His mother came to know about that and she died three months ago due to shock. The suspect said his mother’s death made him angry and to avenge her death, he, along with his partner Akash, killed the woman,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson for the Faridabad police.

