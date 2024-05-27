2 arrested for stealing copper wire

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 26

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing copper wire from electricity motors of tubewells. The suspects have been identified as Harsh and Rohit of Jhanda village of the district.

Sadhaura police station SHO Anil Rana said today the suspects were sent to judicial custody by the duty magistrate.

He said the farmers of Milk Jhawaliya village lodged a complaint on April 24, alleging that unknown persons had stolen the copper wire from eight electricity motors of their tubewells.

A special team was formed to investigate the matter and they arrested the suspects.

