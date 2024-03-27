2 arrested with 10kg chura post

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 26

A team of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Kurukshetra police arrested two men and recovered 10kg of ‘chura post’(a poppy derivative drug)

from them on March 24. The suspects have been identified as Gurmeet Singh and Amit Kumar, residents of Punjab. They were produced before a court, which sent them to five-day police remand. A police spokesman said: “Following a tip-off that Gurmeet and Amit — who deliver goods to Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in a truck — were bringing chura post, the ANC team reached NH-152- D and stopped them. During checking 10kg churapost was recovered, and a case was registered at Sadar Pehowa police station.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra