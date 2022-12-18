2 bike thieves arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 17

The crime branch of the Uncha Gaon police station here recovered as many as six stolen motorcycles and arrested two persons in this connection.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Nitin and Sarvesh, both residents of Subhash Colony in Ballabgarh. They were arrested from the BPTP bridge at a naka where they failed to produce documents of the motorcycle they were riding. The interrogation during a three-day police custody revealed that they had stolen at least six motorcycles in the past three months from various parts of the city and had been waiting to sell them, added the police.