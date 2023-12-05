2 bizmen killed in pile-up on KMP Expressway in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 4

Two businessmen, riding separate bikes, died in an accident near Bilaspur on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway after a speeding trailer driver suddenly applied brakes.

The damaged vehicles on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

The accident took place around 9.45 am on Sunday. Three other vehicles were also damaged in the mishap.

The deceased were identified as Prashant Narula, a resident of North Avenue Road, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, and Parmit Sood, a resident of the DLF Phase 1 area in Gurugram.

A group of friends from Gurugram and Delhi had gone out for a long ride on their bikes. According to a complaint filed by Delhi resident Mukul Kumar, he left for Sohna from the Golf Course Road on his bike.

Kumar said his seven companions had set out on their respective bikes and arrived on the expressway to reach the national highway.

“About 1 km before the KMP toll plaza, the driver of a speeding trailer suddenly applied brakes without any indicator, leading to a series of collision. Prashant and Parmit, whose bikes got stuck between a canter and trailer, were critically injured and later declared dead by doctors,”

Kumar said.

“Two bike riders were killed in the accident. The driver of the trailer will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Arvind Kumar, Bilaspur police station SHO.

