2 booked for illegal mining

Yamunanagar, September 13
Illegal mining was allegedly executed by two persons on the panchayat land in Tajewala village of Yamunanagar district recently.
On the complaint of Vikas Kumar, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Pratap Nagar, a case was registered against Mehtab and Israan of Tajewala village under Sections 214-A and 379 of the IPC at the Pratap Nagar police station on September 11.
