2 booked on fraud charge

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 30

The police have booked two persons for allegedly duping a man on the promise of sending him to the UK.

The accused were identified as Lucky, a resident of Delhi, and Gaurav, a resident of Ambala. In his complaint to the police, Vikram Singh, a resident of Shahabad, said he wanted to go to the UK for which he had contacted Lucky. The complainant said the deal was finalised for Rs 11 lakh.

He said they had booked his air ticket from India to Bahrain and promised him a ticket for a direct flight to the UK from there. However, they booked his ticket to Istanbul, he added. Vikram said he had paid Rs 7 lakh and $400.

“At the Istanbul airport, I was stopped and sent back to India. When I asked Lucky and Gaurav to return my money, they refused,” he added. A case under Sections 406, 420 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act was registered at the Shahabad police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Kurukshetra