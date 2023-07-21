2 bundhs to prevent water flow to Sirsa

Tribune News Service

As floodwaters are posing a serious threat of inundation in Sirsa town, the district administration has set up two bundhs to prevent water flow towards the town. Meanwhile, 49 safe houses have been identified where villagers can be given shelter in case of flooding of the residential areas in villages along the Ghaggar in Sirsa district.

Volunteers strengthen a bundh at a village in Sirsa. Ashok Kundu

The Fatehabad district administration managed to divert the floodwaters by setting up bundhs around the town last night. As the water continues to rise, the flow is now directed towards Sirsa town, located about 45 km away. Meanwhile, the Army, NDRF and villagers continue to elevate bundhs around the affected villages in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. Breaches in the Ghaggar at several points in Punjab and Kaithal district of Haryana had directed water flow towards Fatehabad. Besides, the overflowing of the Ghaggar and connecting nullahs in Fatehabad and Sirsa has aggravated the flood-like situation in both the districts.

A district spokesperson in Sirsa said the administration has set up bundhs near Phoolkan and Bajekan villages of Sirsa district. “In case the floodwaters breach these bundhs, we are hopeful that another bundh along the national highway would be able to save Sirsa town from floods. The flow of water will be diverted towards the Hisar-Ghaggar drain,” he added.

Sirsa DC Parth Gupta said they had identified 49 safe houses in the affected villages, including 22 in Sirsa tehsil, 12 in Rania tehsil, 11 in Ellenabad tehsil and 4 in Kalanwali tehsil. He said over 1,500 volunteers are working overtime to plug the breaches and strengthen bundhs around the villages, adding that the Health Department is also reaching out to people for health check-up in the flood-affected villages.

The DC announced the closure of all government and private schools in the district till July 22. The water levels of the Ghaggar and Rangoi nullah are dangerously increasing. “Fatehabad district is likely to release 5,000 to 6,000 cusecs floodwaters towards Sirsa, and these might touch the NH-9 and cause devastation to the lives and properties of inhabitants due to the possible inundation,” he said.

