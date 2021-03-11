Kaithal: 2 cops suspended for drinking liquor at police post

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 29

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Maqsood Ahmed, today suspended two police personnel, including an EHC and a constable, for allegedly consuming liquor at the bus stand police post, the video of which went viral on the social media. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them. Besides, action has been recommended against a jawan of the Home Guard Department.

The suspended police personnel have been identified as EHC Sanjay Kumar and head constable Harpreet Singh.

“A video shows them drinking liquor inside bus stand police post. I have placed the two police personnel under suspension. Departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them,” the SP said.

The SP asked the police personnel to work with dedication and sincerity.

“Negligence on the part of police personnel will not be tolerated at any cost,” the Superintendent of Police added.