Kaithal: 2 cops suspended for drinking liquor at police post

Kaithal, April 29
The Superintendent of Police (SP), Maqsood Ahmed, today suspended two police personnel, including an EHC and a constable, for allegedly consuming liquor at the bus stand police post, the video of which went viral on the social media. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them. Besides, action has been recommended against a jawan of the Home Guard Department.
The suspended police personnel have been identified as EHC Sanjay Kumar and head constable Harpreet Singh.
“A video shows them drinking liquor inside bus stand police post. I have placed the two police personnel under suspension. Departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them,” the SP said.
The SP asked the police personnel to work with dedication and sincerity.
“Negligence on the part of police personnel will not be tolerated at any cost,” the Superintendent of Police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull