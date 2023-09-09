2 cyber criminals held in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 8
The Nuh police have arrested two cyber criminals who duped people through online fraud. Two mobile phones and some fake SIM cards have been recovered from their possession. Online fraud-related chats have been recovered from their mobile phones.
The accused were identified as Mustaq and Ajruddin, both are residents of Singar Jheda village in Nuh district. A team led by Inspector Sandeep More, in-charge of CIA, Punhana, got information about the fraudsters and conducted raids at their homes. “We will take them on remand after producing them in a city court,” said Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of the Nuh police.
