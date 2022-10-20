2 cyclists killed in mishap in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 19

Two cyclists were killed in an accident after being hit by a speeding Skoda car on the Golf Course road last evening. The car driver dragged the cyclists for more than 50 feet as the car was in full speed and both bicycles got shattered. An FIR was registered in this regard. The car driver, who is a resident of Wazirabad village and a college student, was nabbed said the police.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Dharmpal (70), a native of Raneela village in Charkhi Dadri district, who was lived with his son in Ardee city, Sector 52, and Saheb Khan (32), a native of Vardhman district in West Bengal. He lived in Saraswati Kunj, Sector 53.

The incident took place near pillar number 112 of rapid metro on the Golf Course road when the speeding Skoda was heading to Sector 56 from Sector 42.

The speed of the car was so high that as soon as it hit one cyclist, the vehicle completely turned on the road, went towards another side and hit another cyclist who was coming from in front of the gate of the Golf Links Society. Both were injured critically and rushed to hospital, but were declared brought dead.