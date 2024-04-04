2-day educational tour organised

Kurukshetra: The students of the Zoology Department of Kurukshetra University visited museums, research institutes, wildlife locations and reserves in Dehradun during a two-day educational tour. Dr Deepak Rai Babbar, Chairman of the Zoology Department and in-charge of the educational tour, said educational tours were very important for development of the students. The students of the department during such visits acquire practical information which proves helpful in their academic development. He added that the students visited Hathnikund barrage, Kalesar National Park, Asan Conservation Reserve, regional centre of Zoological Survey of India, Forest Research Institute Museum and Wildlife Institute of India's nature trail and many other natural sites.

International conference at MDU

Rohtak: Research impact is important for academic excellence at the global-level. Research impact depends on the quality of research, research publications and the socio-economic-cultural impact of the research study. This was stated by Prof Pawan Budhwar, Associate Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Aston University, UK, on the concluding day of an international conference on 'Fostering Global Collaboration in Higher Education' organised by by the Centre for International Academic Affairs at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak yesterday. A special session on academic and research challenges was organised for university professors and researchers attending the international conference at Maharshi Dayanand University.

HSB talk on hospital management

Hisar: Haryana School of Business (HSB) of the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, organised an expert talk on the topic 'How to manage a successful hospital' today. Ajit Singh, CEO (Administration) of Shanti Devi GI Institute, Hisar, shared his experience and expertise on how hospitals can be managed successfully. The talk was one among a series of industry interactions organised by the HSB with the objective of expanding opportunities in the healthcare sector and to strengthen and guide students

