2 days after protest, PWD begins repairs on Kakroi road

Sonepat, June 30
Two days after people sat on the muddy and potholed road in protest demanding the construction of the Kakroi road, the Public Works Department (PWD) initiated the repair work on Sunday.
Residents of Kakroi and nearby villages have been up in arms over the bad condition of the road. Enraged over the lack of attention to resolving their problem, residents and a Zila Parishad member Sanjay Badwasnia staged a protest against the district administration and the PWD on Friday. Badwasnia said the road had been broken since 2008 and the villagers raised the issue with the district authorities several times, but to no avail. He said the residents of several nearby villages had to travel on this road to get to Sonepat.
The protesters also issued a warning to the authorities concerned that if the road was not constructed within three days, they would gherao the PWD’s office. Following this the PWD began repairing the roads by laying a layer of soil and gravel with the help of JCB machines today.
