2 dead, 12 injured as moving sleeper bus catches fire in Gurugram

Gurugram, November 8
Two passengers died and a dozen sustained serious burn injuries when a moving sleeper bus caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Wednesday night, a senior police official said.
The bus was gutted by the fire. The cause of the fire was not known immediately.
Five of the injured have been admitted to Medanta Hospital and seven to Civil Hospital, the official said.
Fire Department Deputy Director Gulshan Kalra said the incident took place around 8:30 pm near the Jharsa flyover on the main carriageway from Delhi to Jaipur.
“Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received information that a sleeper bus with registration number AR 01 K 7707 had caught fire on the carriageway,” he said.
By the time the fire was brought under control, two passengers were charred to death. Some other passengers sustained burn injuries, he said.
Civil Hospital’s Dr Manav confirmed seven injured are undergoing treatment at the facility.
“All injured have suffered 30 to 50 per cent burns but are stable,” he said.
After receiving information about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora also reached the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog
Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18 | Air...
‘How low will they stoop’: PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar over ‘derogatory’ remarks in Assembly
Prime Minister says will do whatever he can to ensure respec...
Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly
The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday is adjourned till 2 pm, soon...
CBI probe ordered against Mahua Moitra by Lokpal, claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
TMC MP says CBI should first file FIR to probe alleged coal ...
India, US to review bilateral ties, key global issues at ‘2+2’ dialogue
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary L...