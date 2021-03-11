2 dead, One hurt in hit-and-run on KMP e-way

Gurugram, June 4
Two persons were killed while another was critically injured after an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle on which the trio was travelling on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway late Friday night.
Aryan (19) and Gurpreet (17), both residents of Shamgarh village in Karnal district, were on the way to their residence from Jaipur, along with their friend Ankit (19), on a Splendor plus bike. An unidentified speeding vehicle rammed into their motorcycle at around 11.30 pm near Kufarpur village. The driver then fled away from the spot in his vehicle.
The police said after they were informed about the accident, they rushed to the spot. The trio were taken to a hospital where Aryan and Gurpreet were declared brought dead and Ankit is being treated, the police added.
The bodies have been handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination on Saturday. An FIR has been registered against the vehicle driver at Bilaspur police station. The police is reviewing footage from CCTV cameras installed on the KMP expressway to identify the vehicle.
