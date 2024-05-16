2 die in boiler blast in Haryana’s Sonepat

PTI

Chandigarh, May 16

Two people were killed and 25 injured in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana's Sonepat, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kundli town on Wednesday night.

"We have taken out two bodies from the incident site. Twenty-five people have been injured," Kundli SHO Devender Singh said over phone.

An adjoining building was also damaged in the blast.

