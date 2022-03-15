New Delhi, March 15
Two people lost their lives after the truck they were travelling in crashed into a tree near Amadalpur village of Yamunanagar district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Vishal, a contractual employee posted at Regional Transport Office (RTO), Yamunanagar. However, the truck driver is yet to be identified.
During checking, a team of RTO had caught a truck loaded with mining material. The team member, Vishal boarded the truck to check the weight of the goods.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban
Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking perm...
India's missile system safe and secure, says Rajnath on accidental firing of missile
Says a high-level inquiry has been ordered to look into the ...
2 die in road mishap in Yamunanagar
One of the boys identified as Vishal, a contractual employee...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal
Sonia Gandhi in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside ...