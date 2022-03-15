2 die in road mishap in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Two people lost their lives after the truck they were travelling in crashed into a tree near Amadalpur village of Yamunanagar district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal, a contractual employee posted at Regional Transport Office (RTO), Yamunanagar. However, the truck driver is yet to be identified.

During checking, a team of RTO had caught a truck loaded with mining material. The team member, Vishal boarded the truck to check the weight of the goods.