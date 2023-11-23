2 dummy candidates held for taking BSF exam

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 22

Two dummy candidates were arrested on Tuesday while appearing for the physical test of the Border Security Force (BSF) constable recruitment exam in Bhondsi here. They were caught after their biometrics did not match.

An FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as Sarvesh Kumar, a native of Aligarh, and Bhishmpal of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

The suspects revealed that in the written examination, someone else had appeared in their place.

The recruitment process for the posts of constable in the BSF is being conducted at the BSF 95th Battalion Centre in Bhondsi, Gurugram.

As per the complaint, the presiding officer of the recruitment process said the third phase of the examination is going on wherein the documents are being scrutinised and a trade test is under process.

“Both the suspects came to appear for the physical examination on Tuesday at the BSF campus, but their

biometric fingerprints did not match with that of the real applicants, following which, we informed the police,” said the complainant.

#Border Security Force BSF #Gurugram