2 electrocuted at marriage function in Faridabad village

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 21

Two persons working as lightmen for a marriage band died after they got electrocuted during a ceremony at Junehra village of the district on Sunday night.

The police have launched a probe into the incident.

The victims have been identified as Attru (53) and Akbar (31). They got electrocuted after they came into contact with an electric transformer installed on the way to the way the bride’s house in the village. Both victims suffered serious burn injuries. —