2 farm activists held by Ambala police

Ambala, March 29

Ahead of the Shardhanjali Samagam to be held at Mohra grain market in Ambala, the CIA-1 unit of Ambala police has arrested two farm activists in connection with the case registered on February 13.

The arrested activists have been identified as Navdeep Singh, a resident of Jalbera village, and Gurkirat Singh, a resident of Shahpur village in Ambala. They belong to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh).

They were arrested from Mohali Airport on Thursday, and produced before a court today, which sent them to two-day police remand. On February 13, the farm activists had attempted to break the barricades at Shambhu border as per the call of Delhi march. A number of farmers and security personnel, including a DSP-rank officer had suffered injuries. Cane shields of the police personnel were snatched. The police said that the cane shields, sticks, swords, and slingshot are to be recovered from various locations in Punjab and an SUV is also to be recovered on the identification of Navdeep. The mechanic who modified a tractor to break the barricade is also to be arrested from Punjab. Similarly, on the identification of Gurkirat, sticks and swords are to be recovered from Shimla.

A case was registered at Ambala Sadar police station against the farmer leaders and activists, including Swaran Singh Pander, Amarjeet Singh, Jai Singh, Navdeep and Gurkirat under sections including attempt to murder and snatching.

