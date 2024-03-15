 2 from HAU make it to DRDO : The Tribune India

2 from HAU make it to DRDO

2 from HAU make it to DRDO

VC BR Kamboj with the students who were selected by the DRDO.



Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 14

Two students from College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, carved a place for themselves as scientists in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Sonam Sihag, who is pursuing a PhD in Biochemistry and Nidhi Sharma, who is pursuing a PhD in Microbiology were selected based on their performances in the personal interviews.

Sonam Sihag, from Sirsa district, under the mentorship of Dr Ajay Pal is researching the development and evaluation of bio-crystals for wheat and pearl millet under varying conditions. While, Nidhi Sharma, of Ganaur, is conducting research on biodegradable plastic production by bacteria using cost-effective substrates, under the guidance of principal scientist Baljeet Singh Saharan.

Expressing pride, Vice-Chancellor BR Kamboj honoured the students for their success. He highlighted the role played by the faculty in guiding students towards excellence. He said the university was committed to nurturing talent and fostering a conducive environment for growth.

The successful outcome of these endeavours was credited not only to the students’ dedication and hard work but also to the unwavering support of their parents and the guidance of their mentors, a spokesperson said.

