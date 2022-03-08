Hisar: 2 get 4-year jail for framing people in assault cases by fabricating injuries

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 7

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ved Prakash Sirohi has awarded four-year jail term to two convicts — Balwinder and Kuldeep — who were caught extorting money from an advocate in Hisar district.

The court has acquitted Dr Sanjeev Verma who was also one of the accused in the case of fabricating injuries to implicate rival parties in assault cases. The convicted persons had accepted Rs 50,000 extortion money from the complainant. The court had now ordered that the amount be returned to the complainant.

Advocate Hardeep Singh, a resident of Dhanoti village in Churu district of Rajasthan, had lodged a complaint with the Hisar police on March 23, 2010, in which he stated

that he and his family members were being falsely implicated in an attempt-to-murder and assault case.

He said in his complaint that some persons were involved in a racket of fabricating head injuries to lodge false cases of attempt to murder against their rivals.

He told the police that some doctors and paramedical staff were also involved.

The Hisar police carried out a raid and caught Balwinder and Kuldeep red-handed when they were demanding Rs 1.5 lakh from a man. They were employed with a private hospital and used to work as conduits in this racket.