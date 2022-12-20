2 get death for rape, murder of 19-yr-old

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, December 19

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge RP Goyal on Monday awarded death penalty to two men accused of raping and murdering a 19-year-old girl.

The body was found abandoned in Parsvnath City of Rohtak.

The incident was reported to the Sonepat police on May 11, 2017. As per the case details, the victim, along with her colleague, had left her home to go to the factory where she worked on May 9, 2017, in the city area. Meanwhile, the two youths in a car kidnapped the girl at gun-point from the main road while she was on way to the factory.

The police found the mutilated body of the girl in Parsvnath City in Rohtak on May 11, which was later identified as that of the victim.

The mother of the victim had alleged Sumit of the Kirti Nagar for kidnapping her daughter. Following the complaint, the City police registered a case and arrested Sumit and seized a country-made pistol from his possession.

During investigation, Sumit revealed that he, along with his friend Vikas Yadav of Kabirpur, had kidnapped her.

They had taken the girl to Rohtak and after giving her some sedative, they raped her. After this, they took her to Parsvnath City and threw the body there.

Following the disclosure of Sumit, the police also arrested Vikas Yadav of Kabirpur village. Fifteen injury marks were found on the body.

The police had also conducted a DNA test, blood test and other examinations for evidence. On the basis of the evidence produced by the investigation agency and statements of the witnesses, the court held Sumit and Vikas guilty on December 6. DA Suresh Khatri said the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) RP Goyal on Monday awarded capital punishment to both convicts under Section 302 read with 120-B, 34 of the IPC.

ASJ Goyal also awarded life imprisonment to both under Section 376-D, 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 4,000 on each under Section 376-A; 10 years’ imprisonment under 366 of the IPC, five years’ imprisonment under Section 328 of the IPC to the duo, while three years imprisonment to Sumit under Section 27 of the Arms Act. Besides, the court awarded life imprisonment to convict Vikas under Section 3 (2) (V) of the SC/ST Act.