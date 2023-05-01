2 Haryana residents get mention in 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 30

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ became special for the entire state today when the PM mentioned names of two Haryanvis.

The PM lauded the efforts of Sunil Jaglan, a resident of Bibipur village in Jind district, the man behind the ‘Selfie with Daughter’ initiative, and Pradeep Sangwan, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, who is on a mission to clear the Himalayas of the waste left behind by tourists. Modi appreciated the efforts of both the citizens and added that their efforts would inspire every citizen of the country.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with the general public also listened to the 100th episode at Panchkula. Addressing the people after attending the programme, the CM said ‘Mann ki Baat’ embodies the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. He said making best use of technology, the PM had united the countrymen in a thread of unity by addressing the citizens of the entire country from one place.

The CM claimed that mass programmes had been organised at 100 places to listen to this special episode.