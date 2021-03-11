2 held after encounter with cops

Rohtak, May 17
Two youths were arrested after an armed encounter with a police party on the Kharawar-Naunand road in Rohtak district last night, local SP told newsmen on Tuesday evening.
Eleven pistols and 176 live cartridges have been seized from the possession of the arrested youths. An accomplice of the youths, however, managed to escape.
“Preliminary interrogation of the arrested youths has revealed that they used to bring illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh and supplied those to different gangs of criminals in Haryana,” said Rohtak Superintendent of Police Udai Singh Meena, adding that they also indulged in snatching, loot and theft themselves. Efforts are being made to arrest the third youth, who has been identified as Om Prakash of Jharauda village in Delhi.
A case has been registered in this regard at the IMT police station.
