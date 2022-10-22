2 held for attacking vehicle of mining officials

Tribune News Service

Palwal, October 21

The police have arrested two persons for attacking the vehicle of the officials of the Mining Department recently. A case has been registered against as many as 30 unidentified persons.

Rajvir Singh, SHO Chandhut Police station, said the two accused identified as Sumit, a resident of Khatka village, and Harender, hailing from Badrola village, have been nabbed for the incident. He said a mob consisting of 30 to 35 persons had allegedly assaulted the official vehicle of the department around 10.30 pm near Khatka village, when the team had gone to look into the complaints of sand theft from the Yamuna river bed at Khatka Mohbalipur village in the district.

He said while one of the accused, who was trying to take away a vehicle loaded with river sand, tried to hit the vehicle of the officials, a mob from the village appeared on the spot and attacked the government vehicle with sticks and stones.

It is reported that as the officials managed to escape unhurt from the spot, their jeep got damaged in the attack.

“While two of the accused have been arrested and sent to the judicial custody, the rest of the culprits are likely to be nabbed soon,” said the police official.