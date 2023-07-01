2 held for cheating people on pretext of job at NDRI

Karnal, June 30
Two persons have been arrested by the Karnal police for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them jobs at the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), said the police. The police also recovered Rs 89,000 from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Rajiv and Jernail Singh. They were arrested from Jalmana, said ASI Jasbir Singh, in-charge of the Jalmana police post.
He said the accused along with two others used to lure people on the pretext of providing jobs at the NDRI, for which they even invited them for an interview at the NDRI guest house. The accused also fixed dates for giving joining letters.
Pooja, a resident of Assandh, had filed a complaint in March 2023 that she had received a call and the caller introduced himself as Parveen of Badgaon. He had offered her a job at the NDRI. She reached Karna Park along with her father, where she handed over documents to the accused along with the money.
The accused later called her for an interview at the NDRI, where she was introduced with other persons. After the interview, she was told that she would get a joining letter after giving the remaining amount. A case has been registered in this regard.
