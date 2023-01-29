2 held for illegal sale of MTP kits

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 28

Two persons have been arrested for the illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits.

Dr Man Singh¸ PCPNDT District Nodal Officer, said here today that the arrests were made after raids at two places by a team of the Health Department and the Police Department.

One of the accused, identified as Netarpal, running a medical store in Sarpanch Market, was arrested for having the MTP kits at his store. The second accused, identified as Parimal Sarkar, a quack running a clinic in Mewala Maharajpur village, was nabbed after he offered to sell the kit to the decoy team.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the MTP Act and Section 420 of the IPC. Singh said a case under the relevant Section of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act had also been registered against one of the accused.