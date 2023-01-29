2 held for illegal sale of MTP kits

Faridabad, January 28
Two persons have been arrested for the illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits.
Dr Man Singh¸ PCPNDT District Nodal Officer, said here today that the arrests were made after raids at two places by a team of the Health Department and the Police Department.
One of the accused, identified as Netarpal, running a medical store in Sarpanch Market, was arrested for having the MTP kits at his store. The second accused, identified as Parimal Sarkar, a quack running a clinic in Mewala Maharajpur village, was nabbed after he offered to sell the kit to the decoy team.
A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the MTP Act and Section 420 of the IPC. Singh said a case under the relevant Section of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act had also been registered against one of the accused.
