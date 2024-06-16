2 held for insurance fraud

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 15

Two main accused have been arrested for duping a woman of about Rs 65 lakh in Sirsa city under the pretext of offering her lucrative returns on an insurance policy.

The arrests were made in the Delhi region based on crucial leads gathered by the police. The arrested individuals have been identified as Himanshu, son of Narendra Kumar, a resident of Baba Colony, Delhi, and Rajan Kumar, son of Gopal Ram, a resident of Chhatarpur, Delhi. Both accused have been presented in Sirsa court and sent to police custody for three days.

A case was registered at the cyber crime police station, Sirsa on September 27, 2023, and an investigation was initiated. The police spokesperson said three other suspects involved in this incident had already been arrested.

