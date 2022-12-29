2 held for sand mining in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 28

Claiming to have busted a mining racket, the police have arrested two persons in connection with illegal mining of sand from the Yamuna here. A case has been registered.

According to police official Sube Singh, the accused were identified as Monu and Mujideen, hailing from Nachauli and Dhauj villages in the district, respectively. They were arrested after a police team intercepted trucks carrying sand at a naka around midnight last night. Two accused were arrested by the police after a brief chase. The third accused, however, managed to flee. While all three trucks loaded with sand were impounded, a hunt was launched to nab the third accused and the owner of the trucks, added Singh.