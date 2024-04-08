2 held for seeking extortion, firing in air outside Hisar chemist shop

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 7

The police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with demanding extortion money and firing in the air outside a chemist store in Sector 21 here on April 2.

The accused were identified as Sameer, alias Mota Mulla, and Vikas, alias Choti.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Handa said the accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from chemist store owner Sachin Bansal. He said they had also fired in the air to create panic in the locality.

Criminal past SP Mohit Handa said Sameer of Tibba Dana Sher locality in Hisar district is facing 19 criminal cases under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act in Hisar.

He said Vikas, a resident of Bharat Nagar, is also facing five criminal cases in Hisar district and one in Bhiwani district.

The police said the accused were arrested on Sunday from a hideout situated on the Mirzapur road in the town. They will be produced in court on Monday.

The accused had also demanded Rs 5 lakh from a dairy owner on April 2. CCTV cameras installed in both shops helped the police identify the accused.

The police have also recovered an illegal pistol used in the crime from the accused. “They are being interrogated and will be produced in court. The police will try to take their remand. A thorough probe will be carried out about the involvement of other persons in the case,” said the SP.

On being asked about snatching incidents occurring in the town, the SP said the police have got important clues in all incidents. “There has been a decrease in snatching incidents as compared to last year. Those involved in these incidents will be arrested at the earliest. Police teams have been directed to effectively carry out patrolling duty in crowded areas, including Rajguru Market,” he added.

