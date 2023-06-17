2 held for ‘sextortion’ in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 16

The Gurugram police arrested two imposters posing as a journalist and a police officer in an alleged sextortion case from Jaipur. The accused confessed that they were involved in more than 100 crime incidents in Mumbai, Rajasthan, Gurugram and other places throughout the country.

The accused were identified as Mohit Kumar Tank and Devkinandan, both residents of Jaipur.

They were produced in a city court and taken to three-day police remand.

An FIR under was registered against the accused at the Sadar police station on June 5. A police team, led by Sub-inspector Jaswant Singh, arrested the driver of the accused, identified as Sunil, on June 5.

During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement along with his associates in the sextortion case. The police also seized a car used from his possession.

The two main accused were arrested on Thursday from Jaipur.

“The accused targeted people operating websites like Rentman, Skokka, Locanto, Gigolo and Massage Republic, asking them for their services.

“They often used to call them near a police station. Mohit would introduce himself as a journalist, threatening the victim to send him to jail after accusing him of cybercrime.

“To add to the gravity of the situation, they would take the victim to a secluded place near where Devkinandan would be present, pretending to be a police officer, and extort money,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).