2 held for stealing mustard from Mahendragarh fields

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, April 7

The Ateli police today arrested two persons on the charge of stealing bags of mustard from the fields of a farmer in Beghpur village on April 5. The accused have been identified as Sachin of Ateli and Ghanshyam of Uninda village here.

Kuldeep, the farmer, in his police complaint said he harvested his mustard crop on April 5 night. The mustard was filled in the bags and kept in the fields but four bags were found missing when he came to the fields the next morning.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mahendragarh