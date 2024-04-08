2 held for stealing mustard from Mahendragarh fields

Mahendragarh, April 7
The Ateli police today arrested two persons on the charge of stealing bags of mustard from the fields of a farmer in Beghpur village on April 5. The accused have been identified as Sachin of Ateli and Ghanshyam of Uninda village here.
Kuldeep, the farmer, in his police complaint said he harvested his mustard crop on April 5 night. The mustard was filled in the bags and kept in the fields but four bags were found missing when he came to the fields the next morning.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...
South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea
Says their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor...